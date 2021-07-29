BTS to Hold Online Fan Meeting; How to Attend One Amazing Summer Day With Army?

BTS members -- RM, Jimin, Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, and J-Hope -- are missing their fans from around the world. Though the young Korean heartthrobs interact with their followers through various channels, including online platforms, they may want to have some live interactions with them.

So, the Bangtan boys have decided to hold an online fan meeting through Zoom in the second week of August. The two-hour-long event is titled One Amazing Summer Day With Army, and it will be held on August 9 in four sections. A total of 200 official fan club members will be selected to attend the event, with 50 participants in each group.

"The summer is well underway, and a special day is set to begin for the boys who danced together with ARMY beneath the warmth of the sun singing of their youth, the boys and ARMY who remain in each other's hearts in their most beautiful moments in life. We invite ARMY to a special live meeting with BTS. One Amazing Summer Day with ARMY will be a chance to share precious moments that BTS and ARMY created together and make more brand-new memories," Big Hit Music stated.

How to Attend One Amazing Summer Day With Army?

Army and other K-pop fans will need a BTS Global Official Fanclub ARMY Membership to attend the upcoming fan meeting. The participants should make sure that their membership does not expire on the day of the event. The next step is to click on the Weverse link mentioned in the tweet of Big Hit Music and fill up the application form by providing personal details, including full name, birthday, contact information, and the Kakao Talk ID.

International fans should provide the name on their passport for verification purposes. Another point to keep in mind is that only one person will be allowed to attend the zoom meeting. If more than one person participates in the event, they will not be allowed to continue.

When and Where to Apply for Participating in Fan Meeting?

The K-pop fans can apply for the zoom meeting via Weverse from July 29 to August 1 between 12 noon to 11 pm KST. Though the K-Pop fans can no longer apply for the first meeting, they can submit their applications for the next rounds.

The applications for the second fan meeting can be submitted on July 30, and the winners will be declared on July 31 at 11 am KST ( July 30, 10 pm EST). BTS Army can apply for the third fan meeting on July 31 between 12 noon to 11 pm KST, and the application for the fourth fan meeting will be accepted until 11 pm KST on August 1.