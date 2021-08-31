BTS, EXO Among Forbes List of Top 15 Highest Earning K-pop Idol YouTubers

Popular K-pop bands, BTS and EXO, are among the Forbes list of top 15 highest-earning idol YouTubers of this year. The list 2021 Korean Power YouTuber â€“ Celebrity was released by Forbes Korea on Monday. It includes BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, Bambam, Mamamoo, NCT Dream, and Red Velvet.

While BTS topped the list of highest-earning Korean idols on YouTube throughout the year, BLACKPINK bagged the second position. The girl group was followed by NCT Dream, Seventeen, Bambam, Mamamoo, and EXO. Other K-pop bands and singers included are IU, Aespa, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), Red Velvet, Loona, NCT, and AKMU.

Here is How Much They Earn from Their YouTube Channels

BTS - The official YouTube channel of this seven-member boy band Bangtan TV has over 57 million subscribers and around 12 million views for their 1586 videos. The channel earned over $16 million last year.

BLACKPINK - The girl group has over 60 million subscribers and a total of 19 million views for their 372 videos. It earned over $11 million last year.

NCT Dream - With around four million subscribers and nearly 400 million views for their 233 videos, the boy band earned about two million USD last year.

SEVENTEEN - The boy group has nearly seven million subscribers and over two billion views for their 2147 videos. It earned more than a million USD last year.

Bambam - The subunit of GOT7 has nearly two million subscribers and a total of 75 million views for their 72 videos. It earned around $1.5 million last year.

Mamamoo - The girl group has over six million subscribers and more than 1.5 billion views for their 604 videos. It earned nearly $1.5 million last year.

EXO - The boy band has over eight million subscribers and nearly 500 million views for their 199 videos on YouTube. It earned around $1.5 million last year.

IU - The singer has nearly seven million subscribers and about a billion views for her 125 videos. She earned over $1.3 million last year.

Aespa - The girl group has over two million subscribers and nearly 300 million views for their 60 videos. It earned over $1.2 million last year.

TXT - The boy group has around eight million subscribers and around 500 million views for their 752 videos. It earned about $981,000 last year.

Red Velvet - The girl group has nearly five million subscribers and over six million views for their 143 videos. It earned about $673,000 last year.

Loona - The official YouTube channel of the girl group is Loona The World. It has over 1.5 million subscribers and nearly six million views for its 1,025 videos. The channel had an estimated income of $672,000 over the last year.

NCT - The boy band has two YouTube channels -- Channel NCT Daily and NCT. Channel NCT Daily has over four million subscribers and more than 700 million views for around 467 videos. It had an estimated income of $431 million over the last year. Meanwhile, channel NCT has more than four million subscribers and around 300 million views across 224 videos. It earned nearly $313000 last year.

AKMU - The K-pop group has more than 2.5 million subscribers and a total of 632.4 million views across 147 videos. It earned about $322,000 last year.