BTS Comeback Concert Draws 18.4M Viewers Worldwide on Netflix

K-pop supergroup BTS has made a powerful return to the global stage, with their comeback concert attracting an estimated 18.4 million viewers worldwide.

The seven-member group performed together for the first time in years over the weekend, following a hiatus due to mandatory military service. The highly anticipated concert took place just a day after the release of their latest studio album, Arirang, and was staged against the iconic backdrop of Gyeongbokgung Palace, adding cultural significance to the event.

The streaming giant Netflix, which livestreamed the March 21 concert, said on Wednesday, March 25, that the broadcast reached its weekly Top 10 rankings in 80 countries and secured the number one spot in 24 of them. The event also marked a milestone for the platform as its first live event in South Korea and its first global livestream of a music performance.

The fans from around the world tuned in to watch the performance, while more than 100,000 people gathered in central Seoul, including at Gwanghwamun Square, where large screens were set up to broadcast the show.

However, estimates from the Seoul metropolitan government placed the crowd at between 40,000 and 50,000, noting that its tracking system does not fully capture foreign visitors.

During the concert, BTS performed tracks from Arirang, including "Body To Body", which incorporates elements of the traditional Korean folk song Arirang, often referred to as the country's unofficial national anthem due to its themes of longing and separation. The crowd responded enthusiastically, waving glowsticks and singing along as the performance unfolded.

The group's label reported strong early success for the album, with its title track "Swim" topping Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart for three consecutive days from March 20 to 22, while "Body To Body" held the second spot over the same period. The album itself sold nearly four million copies on its first day, underscoring the group's enduring global appeal.

Security was tight during the event, with around 15,000 police officers and security personnel deployed to manage crowds and ensure safety. Roads were lined with barricades and nearby venues were temporarily closed to facilitate the large-scale gathering.

Following the successful comeback concert, BTS is set to embark on their Arirang world tour starting April 9 in Goyang, South Korea. The extensive tour will span 82 concerts across 34 cities in Asia, North America, Europe and Latin America, with tickets in several regions selling out within hours.

The strong turnout both online and on the ground highlights BTS's sustained global influence, even after a prolonged hiatus, reaffirming their position as one of the world's most prominent music acts.