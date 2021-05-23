BTS, Brave Girls, Blackpink at Top 3; Oh My Girl Beats STAYC in Idol Group Brand Reputation Ranking

BTS, Brave Girls, and Blackpink are in the top three positions in the monthly idol group brand reputation rankings. In the list released by the Korean Business Research Institute, the septet has occupied the numero uno position without a competition while the other two groups have taken distant second and third places.
No Match to BTS' Popularity
Once again, the BTS has shown that there is no match to its popularity at this stage as it scored a brand index reputation of 12,309,891. The release of its new single 'Butter' has increased the search rate around the group manifold. The high-ranking phrases include 'surpass' and 'release.'
Brave Girls is in second place with a brand index reputation of 4,894,908, which means 74,14,983 lesser than the BTS. Whereas Blackpink has occupied third place with a brand index reputation of 3,447,439. The gap between the second and the third place is 1,447,469.
Oh My Girl has landed in fourth place with a brand index reputation of 3,227,369. STAYC has occupied the fifth position with a score of 2,819,650. Highlight had almost taken fifth place with a score of 2,815,557.
It missed the opportunity to be in the top five position by a margin of 4,093.
NCT and ITZY are in seventh and eighth place, respectively. While the seven-member boy group scored a brand index reputation of 2,463,931, the five-member girl group garnered 2,278,236.
Seventeen and aespa are in the ninth and tenth positions with a brand index reputation of 2,225,538 and 2,042,821, respectively.TWICE narrowly missed finding a place in the top 10 position.
It scored 2,028,251, 14,570 lesser than aespa.
