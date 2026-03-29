BTS 'Arirang' World Tour: K-Pop Boy Band Announces Latin America Leg with 11 Shows Across Five Countries

Global K-pop sensation BTS all is set to bring its much-anticipated "Arirang" world tour to Latin America this October, marking a major return to the international stage following the group's military hiatus.

According to the group's agency, BigHit Music, the boy band will perform a total of 11 shows across five countries, kicking off the Latin American leg in Bogotá, Colombia, with concerts scheduled for October 2 and 3.

The tour will then move to Lima, Peru, where fans can catch the group on October 9 and 10. This will be followed by performances in Santiago, Chile, on October 16 and 17, before heading to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for shows on October 23 and 24. The Latin American run will conclude in São Paulo, Brazil, with three concerts lined up on October 28, 30 and 31.

This tour marks BTS' first full-group performances in Colombia, Peru and Argentina, expanding their reach to new audiences in the region. Earlier, the group had ties to Latin America, including member Jin's guest appearance during Coldplay's concert in Buenos Aires in 2022.

The announcement comes shortly after BTS reunited for a full-group concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, celebrating the release of their fifth studio album, Arirang. The performance marked their first major appearance together since all members completed their mandatory military service.

The "BTS World Tour Arirang" is set to officially begin in Goyang, just outside Seoul, on April 11, and will continue across major global cities through 2027, signalling one of the group's most ambitious tours to date.

BTS recently secured a strong position on international charts, with their track "Swim" reaching No. 2 on the UK's Official Charts, reaffirming their global popularity as they prepare to reconnect with fans worldwide.