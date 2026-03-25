BTS Addresses Jin's Absence From 'ARIRANG' Album, Fans Voice Mixed Reactions

Global K-pop group BTS has finally addressed the absence of member Kim Seok-jin from their latest studio album, ARIRANG, prompting a wave of mixed reactions from fans online.

During a recent live broadcast celebrating the release of their fifth studio album, the boy band spoke candidly about the circumstances surrounding Jin's limited involvement in the project.

The members shared that although there had been opportunities to collaborate, scheduling conflicts and health concerns ultimately made it difficult for him to participate fully in the album's production.

BTS member Kim Taehyung, who is also known as V, explained that Jin had been unwell while on tour during a crucial period when the group was working on the album. "We had time to work together, but he wasn't feeling well because he was on tour," he said, offering context to fans who had been curious about the situation.

Meanwhile, Jimin expressed gratitude towards Jin, emphasising his role in supporting the group behind the scenes. He said that Jin's efforts helped ensure the team could continue working smoothly and ultimately release the album.

The group had travelled to the United States for a song camp to develop ARIRANG, a period that coincided with Jin's solo commitments following his early discharge from military service. As his tour overlapped with the production timeline, Jin was unable to contribute directly to the album and therefore does not appear in its credits.

Despite the members' explanations, some Korean netizens have voiced disappointment, particularly given the anticipation surrounding the group's comeback. One fan wrote, "It's not like it was someone else's album. They could've let him write at least one line." Another said, "This is a long history of them doing this to Jin."

Critics questioned why the album proceeded without full participation, noting that Jin had rejoined the group after completing his tour but was still absent from the final project, which had already been completed by then.

The situation has sparked broader discussion among fans about group dynamics, scheduling pressures and the expectations placed on major comebacks. While many have expressed understanding of the logistical challenges involved, others continue to hope for a future release that features all seven members together.