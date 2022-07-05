BTOB Member Lee Minhyuk Announces Solo Concert; How to Watch, Date, Venue, Ticket Sales, and More

BTOB member Lee Minhyuk announced the date and venue of his upcoming solo concert in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday. The K-pop idol shared the details of his onstage performance by posting a teaser poster on his official Twitter page.

The event is titled Boom, and it will allow his fans to meet their favorite singer in person. CJ ENM organized the program in association with Cube Entertainment. It will take place later this month as a two-day event.

"Intimate yet distant, mysterious yet familiar. It is time to meet multi personas of Lee Minhyuk (HUTA). The stages are diverse and colorful as his musical spectrum," the organizers teased through the poster.

Here is everything to know about the solo concert of Lee Minhyuk, including the date, time, venue, ticket sales, and live streaming details.

Date, Time, and Venue

The solo concert will take place on the last weekend of July at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul, South Korea. The first day of the live onstage performance will kickstart on Saturday, July 30, at 7 pm KST. The two-day weekend event will end on Sunday, July 31. The K-pop idol will start the second day of his concert at 6 pm KST.

Ticket Sales

The ticket sales for fan club members began on Monday, July 4. General ticket sales will start on Wednesday at 8 pm KST.

How to Watch

The concert could be streamed through the official YouTube channel of the organizers, but the fans will have to wait for the details about it. Cube Entertainment and CJ ENM have not shared any details on live streaming this musical event.

Meanwhile, Minhyuk made his solo comeback after three years and six months. He released his second full-length album, BOOM, in June. The album features songs of different musical genres, from R&B, and ballad, to hip-hop. The title track also features the BTOB member's sophisticated performance, trap style, and strong beats.

The rapper set a new personal record through the album as the first-week sales surpassed the first-week sales record of his first album, HUTAZON. A total of 44,487 units of BOOM sold out in the first week, whereas the first week sales of his first album were over 22,000.