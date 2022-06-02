'Heartbroken' Amber Heard Gets Trolled on Social Media After She Blasts Verdict Favoring Johnny Depp

Hours after the jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in the high-profile defamation lawsuit, his ex-wife Amber Heard said she was heartbroken with the verdict.

Depp had sued the Aquaman star for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018. Heard had countersued Depp for $100 million.

"Mountain of Evidence Not Enough Against the Power of my Ex-Husband"

As reported previously, the seven-member jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $15 million in damages. They awarded $10 million to the Pirates of The Caribbean star in compensatory damages while $5 million was awarded in punitive damages in the defamation suit.

Unlike Depp, his ex-wife was present in the courtroom when the verdict was read. She left the courtroom soon after. In a statement issued later, Heard said that the "disappointment I feel today is beyond words."

"I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband," Heard said in the statement.

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.

"I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American â€“ to speak freely and openly."

Social Media Trolls Heard

Soon after her statement was released, the social media users began trolling the Aquaman star.

"Amber Heard, in her sob-story-defeat speech said "I'm even more disappointed in what this verdict means for other women" on behalf of other women, I can confirm we are absolutely DELIGHTED with the verdict," tweeted a user.

"Johnny Depp has won his defamation case against Amber Heard. This is not just a victory for Johnny, but a victory for male victims of domestic abuse & false allegations. Captain Jack Sparrow has gifted male victims a voice," wrote another.

"People turned against Amber Heard, not because Johnny Depp is a powerful man or a famous actor, but because we watched the trial and saw who was telling the truth and who wasn't," read another tweet.

"Women, DO NOT let Amber Heard (& her stans) convince you this verdict is a setback for women. Feminism is about equality, not superiority or dominance of another gender. If anything, this helped prove men can be victims of DV too. This should be her silver lining," opined a user.