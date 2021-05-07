Brock Lesnar Unwilling to Clash with Roman Reigns in Comeback Match, Reveals Paul Heyman

It has been more than a year since Brock Lesnar played his last match in WWE. The fans desperately want to see him in the squared circle even as plenty of rumours have been doing rounds about his come-back to the sports entertainment.

He had lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 after which he was not seen in the action. He was expected to return at WrestleMania 37, but it did not happen as the Beast Incarnate has not renewed his contract with the company.

Paul Heyman Speaks

Now, his manager Paul Heyman has spoken about a situation where the Beast Incarnate would want to have a face-off with his other client Roman Reigns. The 55-year old claims that Brock Lesnar would have clashed with The Big Dog if he had wanted to by now.

"If Brock Lesnar were to return, if is a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. How you can be cognizant of the fact that Brock Lesnar does not want to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship, or at least not yet, is because he hasn't done it. Because if Brock Lesnar wanted to it, it would have happened already. And it hasn't happened already because he doesn't want to," he is quoted as saying in an interview by Dazn.

Paul Heyman adds that he wants Lesnar to reveal why he did not want to lock horns with Roman Reigns. He claims, "Now, there may be reasons why he doesn't want to, and that's for Brock Lesnar to reveal if Brock Lesnar ever decides to reveal it. Man doesn't tweet. He doesn't post pictures on Instagram. He's not a public persona. He's a very private beast. He does enjoy being on his tractor and on his combine, and the man loves the farm. If Brock Lesnar ever decides to appear in public, it'll be when Brock Lesnar wants to appear in public because Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do."

Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan and Edge to retain Universal Championship. He took on the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 31 and 34. They had clashed one-on-one at Royal Rumble and SummerSlam in 2018.

