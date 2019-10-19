Anyone who has followed the storylines of WWE over the last two decades knows that they could be intense, ridiculous and even downright offensive. Watching WWE, or any other professional wrestling show for that matter, requires some suspension of disbelief. But even after accomplishing this, there are some storylines that are hard to digest.

WWE legend Rey Mysterio's son Dominick has been in the news lately as he became part of a storyline involving his father and Brock Lesnar. The latter assaulted Dominick brutally, as part of an angle, on an episode of Raw recently. As a result of this, Dominick is, kayfabe, badly injured and getting treatment in a hospital.

What is likely to happen in the future is a return of Mysterio's son as a full-time wrestler. Meanwhile, the story has moved forward with MMA athlete Cain Velasquez coming to WWE as a friend of Mysterio to avenge the actions of Lesnar.

For those who have watched the WWE programming for a long time would know that Dominick's first appearance on the company's shows was in a most weird storyline. It was in the year 2005 that Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio were tag-team champions. However, after Mysterio defeated Guerrero at WrestleMania 21, the latter started to feel jealous and eventually betrayed and beat up his friend and tag-team partner.

Eventually, Eddie started to order Mysterio around and forced him to follow his dictates through the threat that he will reveal a big secret in relation to Mysterio's son Dominick if the 'Master of 619' doesn't oblige.

After some time, Guerrero, as part of the storyline, unveiled the secret – that he, not Rey, is the true biological father of Dominick. Latino Heat then went to the extent of claiming custody of Dominick while his former tag team partner looked on in despair. Then, in one of the most implausible scenarios in WWE history, it was decided that the question of custody would be decided by, hold your breath, a ladder match!

Yes, the custody papers were kept hanging above the ring for a ladder match at Summerslam 2005. The man who would retrieve the briefcase containing the papers, that is, win the ladder match between the two men, would gain the custody of Dominick.

The young child participated in the storyline and was seated just behind the barricade on the ringside. The match was equally bizarre. When Guerrero seemed set to win, Dominick came into the ring to stop him. Later, when Guerrero was again set to grab the briefcase, his wife Vickie, later to become a key authority figure in WWE, appeared and pushed the ladder on which Eddie was poised, thereby making him come down with force.

Mysterio grabbed this opportunity to win the match and the custody of his child. The death of Eddie Guerrero happened later that year and therefore, ended the storyline pitting the two men against each other.