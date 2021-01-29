The stage is set for the 34th event under the Royal Rumble chronology. This is the first Royal Rumble to be held after the passing away of Pat Patteron, the person behind the Battle Royal match.

The fans are curiously looking forward to know the participants of the 30-man Battle Royal match. So far, AJ Styles, Edge, Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, John Morrison, Otis, Jey Uso, Dolph Ziggler, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro and Mustafa Ali have been confirmed to be participating in the match.

People were expecting Brock Lesnar to enter the ring and win the match. However, going by the latest reports, it looks like the Beast Incarnate is unlikely to come as he has not signed the new contract with WWE.

As per Dave Meltzer's newsletter, Brock Lesnar's contract had ended in August 2020 and it has not been renewed by the WWE. He is a free agent and not scheduled to make an appearance at Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar is a crowd puller and one of the biggest attractions of the WWE pay-per-events in the last couple of years. In the previous Royal Rumble, the Beast Incarnate entered the ring as the WWE Champion.

However, he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre, who went on to win the 30-man Battle Royal match and defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Even Triple H, Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development for WWE, in an interview with an Indian daily Hindustan Times, has not given a direct answer to the question whether Brock Lesnar would be part of Royal Rumble 2021.

"One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn't he won't. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar," Triple H is quoted as saying by the daily.

Coming back to Royal Rumble 2021, apart from 30-man Royal Rumble match for a world championship title at WrestleMania 37, a similar kind of match for the female contestant, Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens, Drew Mc Intyre vs Goldberg and Asuka-Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax-Shayna Baszler's matches have been confirmed for the event.

The pay-per-event will take place on Sunday, 31 January, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.