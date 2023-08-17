Britney Spears and Sam Asghari File for Divorce Hours after Split Amid Cheating Allegations; Singer Hires Kim Kardashian Lawyer for Toxic Split

Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have reportedly filed for divorce following cheating allegations and a heated argument. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Asghari confronted Spears last week regarding rumors of her infidelity. While it's unclear whether there is any validity to the claims, the incident led to a massive argument between the couple.

This came as Spears was photographed without her wedding ring on Wednesday for the first time since her split with Asghari. "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce," one of the insiders told TMZ. The actor, 29, and the singer, 41, got hitched in June 2022 after five years of dating.

End of a Fairytale

On Wednesday, Spears was seen driving her white Mercedes-Benz around Los Angeles. As she navigated a curving road near her home in Thousand Oaks, her hand without a ring was visible on the steering wheel of the upscale car.

Asghari has reportedly moved out and is presently living separately from his wife, as reported by the publication.

As per Page Six, the pop icon has enlisted the services of high-profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, known for representing prominent figures like Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner, and Johnny Depp.

Spears and Asghari had a prenuptial agreement in place before their marriage in June 2022 that is described as being "iron clad," safeguarding the singer's assets acquired prior to their marriage.

However, there are allegations suggesting that Asghari is making threats to reveal highly embarrassing information about his wife if she declines to reevaluate the terms. A source with close ties to Spears dismissed this notion as "absurd," DailyMail.com reported.

Back in 2008, Spears sought the help of Wasser in her legal battle against her former husband, Kevin Federline, concerning the custody arrangements for their two sons.

They share custody of Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17 after their divorce in 2006, which followed a two-year marriage.

A judge mandated Spears to provide $20,000 per month in child support, a ruling that Wasser said the "Piece Of Me" hitmaker was happy with. These monthly payments reportedly escalated to $60,000 in 2018, with Kevin having full custody of their sons.

Wasser is a huge proponent of prenuptial agreements, regardless of one's financial status, as she believes marriage is the "biggest decision of your life."

Before taking the step of marriage, she encourages couples to make an agreement regarding crucial aspects such as children, finances, and the strategy for providing care for their aging parents.

Beginning of a New Fight

Page Six reported on Wednesday that Asghari is currently "focused" on "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

However, another source told DailyMail.com, "[These claims] are absurd and there is no way her attorney, a former federal prosecutor, would ever let anyone ever extort Britney Spears."

It was earlier reported on Wednesday that Asghari and Spears have decided to part ways following a "nuclear argument." The argument reportedly started with Asghari confronting Spears about rumors of cheating on her part, although the validity of these rumors remains unclear.

Asghari reportedly held the belief that Spears had been unfaithful, leading to a significant altercation between them. As a result, Asghari has moved out of their shared home and is now living in his own separate place.

Although the couple officially tied the knot in June 2022, their relationship dates back to 2016. A source told TMZ, who were first to report the split: "It's only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

The revelation of their separation comes just three days after Spears shared a video on Instagram where she displayed a mix of concerning and provocative behavior by showcasing her newly purchased stripper pole.

The singer, known for frequently posting revealing bikini images on her social media, showed her pole dancing skills while the explicit song "Closer" by Nine Inch Nails played in the background.

"Closer," a track written by Trent Reznor and featured on the 1994 album "The Downward Spiral," has been described by fans as a meditation on self-hatred and obsession.

Lyrics to the controversial song include the infamous line, "I want to f*** you like an animal."

"Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it," Spears wrote in the caption adding three shrugging emojis and three red rose emojis.

In May, TMZ aired a documentary focusing on Spears' life, in which they alleged that her marriage was already facing several challenges.

The documentary also suggested that Spears had engaged in physical altercations with her husband during heated arguments and that he was spending less time at their residence.

Asghari quickly slammed the documentary, denouncing it as "disgusting" and condemning those responsible for its production for exploiting Spears for financial gain, referring to her as a mere "money-making machine."

"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs," Asghari began in a video posted to his Instagram Story.

Asghari directed his criticism specifically towards the outlet for closely scrutinizing Spears at a time when she had finally been liberated from her conservatorship.

Shortly after his remarks, Spears herself tried to dispel the speculations by sharing a video on Instagram that showed the couple kissing.