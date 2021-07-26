Dan Bailey: Montana Man Who Called Tucker Carlson 'Worst Human Being' at Fishing Store Works for the CIA?

Tucker Carlson was recently confronted in a fly fishing shop in Livingston, Montana, by a man identified as Dan Bailey, who called the Fox News host the "worst human being."

Bailey later posted the video on his Instagram and the clip has since gone viral with millions of views and has drawn widespread attention.



'You are the Worst Human Being Known to Mankind'

"Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind," Bailey tells Carlson in the in the clip. "I want you to know that." "I appreciate that." Carlson replies before adding "I'm not going to debate you." The Fox News host then turns to look at the person filming the video.

"I don't care that your daughter's here," Bailey continued. "What you've done to people's families, what you have done to everybody else." Carlson then asks Bailey to "Settle down, son."

Bailey posted the on Instagram along with the caption, "It's not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an asshole!"

"This man has killed more people with vaccine misinformation, he has supported extreme racism, he is a fascist and does more to rip this country apart than anyone that calls themselves an American," he added.

Although the incident took place at a fishing store named Dan Bailey's Fly Shop, this Dan Bailey is in no way affiliated with the shop, according to a release by the store's owner.

"This person has no affiliation with our business, other than he shares the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982," the shop's statement said. "To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers."

Who is Dan Bailey?

After the video went viral, social media users started pushing a wild conspiracy theory claiming Bailey works for the CIA. A Twitter user named JLaw pointed out that it was "kinda odd" that Bailey is a Board Member of the Taimen fund and his description on the website noted that in the summer of 2007, Bailey worked as a river ecologist on the Asia Foundation's 'Securing Our Future' project" in Mongolia.

Turns out, The Asia Foundation (TAF) is a non-profit that was established as a Central Intelligence Administration (CIA) proprietary in 1951 "to undertake cultural and educational activities on behalf of the United States Government in ways not open to official U.S. agencies." However, according to a 2017 MuckRock article, the CIA has been using the organization as a front for other activities.

"The Asia Foundation is, on the surface, a private non-profit that contributes to the development of Asia, including donating millions of books. In reality, since it was created by Central Intelligence Agency in 1951, TAF has engaged in a decades long campaign to misrepresent its origins, purpose, and funding," the article notes.The article further states that the CIA had conceived TAF "as a propaganda machine and a front for covert activities including psychological warfare."

However, there is no evidence to suggest that Dan Bailey was working with the CIA or is a federal agent.According to Bailey's LinkedIn profile, is a Yellowstone Program Manager with the National Parks Conservation Association and even has a bio on the NPCA website.