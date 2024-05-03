Britney Spears Claims She Was Set Up by Her Mom as She Shares Video of Painful Ankle Injury Hours after Medics Escorted Her Out of Chateau Marmont

Britney Spears alleges that she was "set up" by her mother, Lynne Spears, as she continues to share her version of events when paramedics escorted her out of the Chateau Marmont in the early hours of Thursday morning, sparking serious concerns about the singer's mental health and well-being.

Britney appeared tearful as she explained in two Instagram videos that showed off her "twisted" right ankle which looked swollen and painful. It was claimed that Spears sustained the injury following an alleged altercation with her felon 'ex' Paul Richard Soliz, at the famed Los Angeles hotel. However, the singer claims she fell while attempting to "do a leap" in her room.

Britney's Bombshell Claims

Similar to her earlier statement regarding the incident, Britney claimed that paramedics arrived at her hotel room "illegally" and "caused a huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice [for my ankle]."

In her caption, Britney shifted blame to her mother, Lynne, accusing the 68-year-old of being somehow "involved" in the ordeal. 'I know my mom was involved !!! I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!!" the Toxic hitmaker wrote.

This revelation comes as a shock to fans, as it was reported late last year that Lynne and Britney were actively working to "repair" their relationship. They had reunited in December to celebrate Britney's 42nd birthday.

She continued: "I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can't stand her !!! I honestly don't care I will say it"

Britney concluded her post by expressing her admiration for her longtime attorney, Mathew Rosengart, whom she described as being "like a father" to her. She also included a photo of Rosengart.

"Psss this man is wonderful !!! He's like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!"

The videos shared by Britney were intended to serve as evidence that she had indeed twisted her ankle.

Referring to herself as a "f***ing idiot," Britney explained that she "tried to do a leap in the living room at the Chateau and I fell, embarrassed myself and that's it."

"Paramedics came to my door illegally and, of course, cause this huge scene which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice [for my ankle]," she continued.

"But, yeah, [my twisted ankle] is actually pretty bad but s**t happens," the star concluded.

Serious Concerns Over Mental Health

Earlier on Thursday, Spears broke her silence following the reported altercation with her felon boyfriend at the Chateau Marmont and announced that she was moving to Boston. The pop star shared a lengthy statement on Instagram, making several explosive claims, including that the paramedics arrived at her room at the legendary Sunset Boulevard hotel "illegally."

Britney wrote: "Just to let people know ... the news is fake !!!

"I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie [laughing while crying emoji]??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!

"! need a new toothbrush right now [ two rolling eyes, two laughing while crying, one monkey covering eyes, and one champagne bottle emojis]

"PS ... I need an espresso [six pink rose emojis]!!! PSS ...Not sure why I feel the need to share this ..."

This comes as sparked 'mental health crisis' concerns at the Chateau Marmont in the early hours of Thursday morning after shocking photos emerged showing the barefoot star wrapped in a blanket being escorted out to emergency services.

The images, reminiscent of her 2008 meltdown, showed a distressed Britney, clad in her underwear, clutching a pillow, and showing abrasions on her knees.

She looked disheveled and appeared topless as she left the hotel alongside her security and ex-boyfriend felon Paul Richard Soliz.

Britney and Soliz reportedly had a major altercation, with allegations that a woman matching Spears' description was harassing and threatening hotel employees and guests.

A man was seen wheeling a stretcher carrying the star's belongings, and a fire truck was spotted at the Hollywood hotel.

Britney posted a message on Instagram claiming that the photos were of "body doubles" and claimed that she was "getting stronger every day."

"Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now!!! PS ... I need an espresso. !!! PSS ... Not sure why I feel the need to share this ... I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm bitchy ... s**t !!!"