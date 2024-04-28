Jamie Lynn Spears: Britney Spears' Sister Posts Cryptic Post Hours after the Pop Star Is Forced to Pay Father Jamie's $2M Legal Bill in Settlement

It appears Jamie Lynn Spears was enjoying a quiet "I told you so" moment. The actress posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories late Friday following the surprising settlement of her older sister Britney Spears' years-long legal battle with their father, Jamie Spears.

Still, the actress appears to be handling it with composure. She shared a meme of a seemingly unamused little boy with pursed lips, captioning it: "Me watching what I predicted unfold after everyone told me I was crazy." Details of the settlement have not been revealed, although TMZ claimed the pop star and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, agreed to cover Jamie's $2 million in legal fees.

Surprising Move

With the settlement reached, the trial concerning Britney's allegations of improper behavior by her father during her 13-year conservatorship, which was scheduled for June, will no longer proceed.

In the court testimony in June 2021, the pop singer revealed that she was coerced by her father and other conservators to go on tour against her will.

She also revealed that she was prescribed lithium, which made her feel "drunk," and was prohibited from marrying or having a baby as she desired, being forced to use an IUD for birth control.

Insiders for TMZ have suggested that Britney is allegedly furious about the settlement, although she would have had to approve it.

After the announcement of the deal, the "Gimme More" artist appeared to express her resignation in a social media post.

"It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears," Rosengart, said in a statement to CNN.

"Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion,' the statement continued.

"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court in this matter."

Troubled Life

Jamie's attorney, Alex Weingarten, issued a statement on behalf of his client. "Jamie is thrilled that this is all over. Jamie loves his daughter very much and worked tirelessly to protect her, Weingarten said. He wants the best for Britney, nothing less."

The Grammy winner and her father have been estranged since her 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November 2021.

In her memoir "The Woman In Me," released in October of last year, Britney made allegations that her father called her "fat."

She also accused him and his associates of exerting control over her body and finances for 13 years, which left her feeling unwell.

The "Toxic" singer claimed that her father profited from her wealth.

She also accused her mother, Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn, of benefiting from the conservatorship, although she has partially reconciled with them in the subsequent years.