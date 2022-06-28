British Woman Fakes a 'Fit' After Getting Caught Performing a Sexual Act on Man in Hospital Bed to Avoid Arrest

A woman who was caught performing a sexual act with a man in a treatment room at Yeovil Hospital then faked having a fit to try and avoid being arrested.

Shannon Baker, 25, had been taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering from a medical episode and a male friend insisted on going to the hospital with her despite covid restrictions.

Couple Spotted Having Sex by Security

The pair were given a room to wait in when they started engaging in sexual acts on the hospital bed. However, they were spotted by a member of security, as reported by Somerset Live.

After realizing that they had been caught, the couple attempted to barricade themselves inside the room when challenged and when the police were called they found Baker feigning a fit to avoid arrest.

Baker, of Pembroke Close, Yeovil, pleaded guilty at Yeovil Magistrates Court to causing a nuisance or disturbance to an NHS staff member who was working at the hospital and refused to leave the premises when asked to do so.

Baker Blamed it on Booze, Drugs

"The door was closed as both of them were under the influence of alcohol, and they then had a takeaway in the treatment room," Prosecutor Lenanton said. "Witnesses then said that whilst being watched by security they were engaged in a sexual act together. They were challenged then became aggressive and attempted to barricade themselves in the room."

Appearing unrepresented, Baker told the court she had been drinking a lot at that time but had now managed to get off the booze. She also said she went through several traumatic experiences in her personal life and admitted she had relapsed back onto drugs but was now working with Turning Point (a rehabilitation center) to address her issues.

The district judge told Baker: "This was not an insignificant incident and you caused worry to many members of NHS staff." She fined the defendant Â£120 with a Â£34 victim surcharge but no costs.