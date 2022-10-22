British Wife Has Sex with Pet Dog on Camera to Satisfy 'Depraved' Sexual Desires

A British woman had sex with the family pet dog to satisfy the 'depraved' sexual desires of her paedophile husband, a court heard.

As reported by Liverpool Echo, the vile act committed by Mary Parkinson was filmed by her husband Kieran Parkinson on his phone. The couple's relationship was described as "toxic", with a shared history of mental health problems and drug abuse.

Sentencing Parkinson to a two-year community order, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, and up to 60 rehabilitation days, Judge Swinnerton said: "This is my opportunity for you to sort yourself out. I urge you to take the opportunity to make some changes in your life."

Investigators Found Video of Mary Having Sex with the Dog

The local news outlet reported earlier this week that the 38-year-old woman had exchanged a series of Facebook messages with Kieran Parkinson in which they discussed raping and assaulting children.

A police investigation into the couple discovered a stash of extreme pornography involving women and animals on the husband's phone, along with a home-made video of Mary Parkinson having sex with the dog.

At Liverpool Crown Court on Friday (October 21), Judge David Swinnerton said: "To some extent I'm satisfied that you did that because of the demands of your husband, Kieran Parkinson, who I described as depraved in his sexual interests. To some extent I think you were perhaps the victim of a toxic relationship.

"The fact that you're in that video is humiliating and embarrassing for you and I hope it's behaviour you won't ever repeat."



Mary's Husband is a Convicted Pedophile

At a previous hearing, the court heard how Parkinson's husband had offered a young boy cash in exchange for sex, and had performed a sex act on himself while the youngster watched. He was found guilty of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch a sexual act, admitted three counts of possession of extreme pornographic images, and was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Parkinson pleaded guilty to one count of possession of extreme pornographic images in relation to the video of her with the family dog. She also admitted three counts of child cruelty after leaving three children alone in a house without food while she went to the pub with her husband.