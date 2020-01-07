Suzi Cortez, the Brazilian bombshell who has been in the limelight for her super hot figure is one of the most followed personalities in the modelling and fashion industry. The diva is known for flaunting her plumpy butts on social media. The Brazilian beauty is not only a supermodel but also a fitness enthusiast. The diva's official Instagram account hints that she is quite the person who loves to sweat it out at the gym.

Suzi Cortez shares steamy photo on Instagram

The 29-year-old miss bumbum recently shared a photo on her official Instagram account which has created a buzz among her fans. Suzy Cortez's photo on the social media platform has sent fans into a frenzy as it gave then a whole lot to talk about.

Sharing a number of sexy photos and hot videos on her official social media handles, Suzi Cortez loves to promote herself as a stunner. Well, the Brazilian model keeps on entertaining her fans once in a while with some interesting posts.

In her latest post, the bumbum beauty is seen sucking her finger while she poses in a purple bikini. Those who follow the Brazilian bombshell will know that Suzi can make one's eyes pop out with her sizzling photos.

Suzi in an earlier post shared an eye-popping photo of herself which set fire on the internet. The Miss BumBum winner was seen posing outside beside a pool wearing a white crop top and booty shorts.

On the work front, Suzi is defined by her works and the diva is indeed a treat to watch when she walks the ramp.

Raising temperatures every now and then with her gorgeous looks and sexiness, Suzi is one model who needs no introduction at all.

The social media sensation is known to slay in every outfit she dons flaunting her voluptuous assets sending fans pulses racing.