Hildei Osland, the Australian model who has more than two million followers on her official Instagram handle, has just shared one of the sexiest photos ever. According to a throwback photo of Hildei, the diva is seen wearing a red hot body hugging gown flaunting her bare back in front of a huge mirror.

In the photo, Hildei is doing her hair while her sexy figure looks tempting to the ones who watches her from behind. Well, the Australian beauty, who is super active on the social media knows how to engage her fans with interesting content on her official Instagram handle. In another post on her Instagram, the diva is seen taking a selfie sporting a blue lace bikini looking sizzling hot.

While you must have seen several models on social media sharing sexy photos of themselves to awestruck their fans, Hildei is one who need not any introduction. The diva is just a pleasure to ones eyes.

Hildei Osland often manages to make headlines for her sexy figure and attractive looks. The Australian model's hot photos have taken over fans on the internet and this is not the first time that the diva has done so.

Earlier also, Hildei sent pulses racing with her sexy videos on the social media platform. Her sexy bikini photos are worth taking a look.

Well, the diva is also known to be a multi talented personality, she posted a video earlier in which she is seen singing and playing a guitar. The post defines that she is not only a supermodel but also a good vocalist.

Hildei's Instagram song performance garnered more than 409,838 views and fans love the way she sang the song.

If you are wondering why we are sensationalising Hildei Osland, then you must see for yourself by following her stories.