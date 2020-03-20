Days after British model Demi Rose went completely nude while taking a sun bath during a self-imposed isolation, the buxom bombshell posted yet another photo on her Instagram page showing off her well rounded booty clad in a pair of barely there thong.

The British bombshell, who has a huge list of followers including some big wigs from the world over, captioned her latest post, "Simple things we take for granted. I hope you're all doing ok out there. I love you. Stay safe." Four days ago, the British beauty had set the hotness registers ringing when she posed completely nude while taking a sun bath with her 'girlfriend' Kinsey at an undisclosed location.

Demi Rose ditches frontal view in latest photo

Just baring her envious back and booty, the curvaceous beauty set the temperatures soaring with her latest Instagram post. Clicked at an undisclosed location, the photo shows Demi facing the sun while she stands close to an infinity pool near the edge of an ocean with her back towards the camera.

Wearing a pink coloured high waisted thong, Demi gave an ample view of her well-rounded booty and tiny waist. The thongs matched the similar coloured bikini that was tied to the back with a string. The hot model kept her hair open as they cascaded on her back. The lightening effect due to the soft sun light was amazing giving Demi a natural glow. Her well-toned arms were paced on the hips in way that it provided a perfect shot of her hourglass figure included the toned legs.

Fans are in love with Demi Rose

The latest post received close of 400,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments within few hours of being uploaded on Instagram. "Hope you also f9 baby..love you will you marry me❤❤," wrote a concerned fan of the buxom beauty. "Miss u, queen hope we can all be reunited soon ," wrote Demi's friend Elaine Thi, to which she replied: "Me too babe!. Miss You."

"Views baby ❤️," wrote another follower. "The most beautiful soul on earth ❤️," said a follower. "How you so perfect babe?!?," commented one. "Beautiful. You stay safe." "Mine im comming baby❤️," expressed another follower.