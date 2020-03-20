The novel Coronavirus pandemic has drastically affected the lives of millions of people all over the globe since the beginning of the year 2020. After the death toll witnessing a drop in China, which was the epicenter of the virus outbreak, the number of death cases has reached its peak in Italy, even recording the highest one-day toll of any nation in the last three months.

As of Friday, March 20, the total number of death cases reported from Italy alone stands at 3,405 while there are 33,190 active cases. These shocking numbers prove that Italy has now become the worst affected country in the world due to COVID-19 after mainland China.

Italy crisis

Now, a few footages from the Papa Giovanni XXII hospital in the crisis-hit area of Bergamo in Lombardy, Italy have been doing the rounds on social media. It is one of the most advanced hospitals in Europe, still the medics there are struggling to handle the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

The horrifying visuals show hospital staff rushing from one ward to another as it is filled with patients. Plastic bubbles are also seen fitted over the heads of the most ill patients. Some patients are also seen struggling to breath holding onto their chests and tubes. According to doctors, many of them have serious breathing problems and can barely speak.

"It's a very severe pneumonia, and so it's a massive strain for every health system, because we see every day 50 to 60 patients who come to our emergency department with pneumonia, and most of them are so severe they need very high volumes of oxygen. And so we had to re-organise our emergency room and our hospital to three levels of intensive care," Dr Roberto Cosentini, the head of emergency care Papa Giovanni XXII hospital, is quoted as saying by Sky News.

In yet another video believed to have been captured from the San Marco di Zingonia hospital in Bergamo, patients are seen in overcrowded rooms where beds are crammed into the corridor of the intensive care unit.

Watch the terrifying footages here: