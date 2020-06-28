The British Airways, which mentioned that it requires 12,000 jobs and proposed pay cuts for the cabin crew, has got to a deal with the pilots that will see 350 laid off and another 300 put inside a 'pool' for rehiring when required, The Sun reported.

Captains and the first officers placed inside the pool do not presently have an aircraft for operating and are going to stay on half-pay, the report mentioned, while all other operating flight crew will take a 15 percent pay cut.

British Airways Sacks Pilots

Once 'pooled' pilots return, operating flight crew members will get 7.5 percent of their deducted payback, while the rest of the pay cut will be lost, the report added. The majority of pilots being 'pooled' will be Boeing 747 jumbo jet first officers.

British Airways, owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group, which also owns Aer Lingus, Iberia and Vueling, said in an emailed statement that "constructive talks are ongoing with (UK pilots union) BALPA to save as many jobs as possible."

BALPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters reported last week that British Airways has made a proposal to its cabin crew on pay cuts. The airline plans to lay off a quarter of its pilots. Planes were grounded in March by lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic, tipping the industry into crisis.

(With agency inputs)