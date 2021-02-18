A creepy video allegedly captured from Coventry, England, is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, shot in broad daylight, a bright UFO can be seen hovering in the skies. The UFO spotted in the skies was helical in shape, and it was very bright, as it can be seen clearly even during the sunny day.

Strange UFO that Appeared in UK Skies

The eyewitness who saw the UFO event on February 1 claimed that the unknown flying object was moving erratically in the skies.

"Spotted helical shape whilst in garden pruning trees hence it was in the line of sight. Started filming after a minute another faster-moving shape enters frame moving erratically. The second object disappeared. The first object tracked on a fairly straight trajectory. My wife also witnessed at the time. Flight radar app checked and no flights over the location at the time," said the eyewitness.

After capturing the UFO on the camera, the eyewitness submitted it to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a US-based non-profit organization composed of civilian volunteers who study reported UFO sightings.

Scott C Waring Analyzes UFO Event

As the video captured from the United Kingdom went viral, popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring analyzed the clip and claimed this sighting an irrefutable proof of alien presence on Earth. The self-styled alien hunter claimed that these flying objects are controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

"This UFO is very shiny and bright, even during the day. It's as if it were made of pure light. That orb shooting past it was absolute proof that these two objects are UFOs. What we are looking at is an orb maker, a mothership of sorts. They create hundreds of orbs, usually one every three seconds. This one is not... it probably noticed that it's being watched and recorded. So it's waiting and will move off to a new location to create cloud orbs. Cloud orbs are alien drones that are fully autonomous. They are controlled by AI," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few days back, multiple UFOs were spotted in Los Angeles during the night. The video of the alleged UFO event was captured on camera by a man named Bobby Cail. These flying objects had illuminating lights on its body, and they hovered in the skies for several seconds without moving. Waring analyzed this video and claimed it proof of alien presence on planet earth.