Brian Montana: Guitarist of Death Metal Band Possessed Shot Dead During Standoff with Police in San Francisco

A Bay Area-based death metal legend was shot dead by cops in San Francisco this week after a dispute with a neighbor over tree clippings that escalated into violence. Possessed guitarist, Brian Montana, 60, was shot dead by cops after pointing a weapon at his neighbor, according to the South San Francisco Police Department, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

On Wednesday, his band paid tribute to Montana through its Instagram Stories, posting a photo of him with the message, "Rest In Peace Brian Montana." The music outlet Consequence identified Montana as the person on the left in the tribute image. Montana's death is being mourned by thousands of his fans.

Killed after Turning Violent

One neighbor sustained non-life-threatening injury during the shootout, in which Montana hid behind parked vehicles and landscaping while firing at police for nearly 30 minutes using three different firearms, according to CBS Bay Area.

Police said that Montana "fired multiple times at officers with a handgun, shotgun, and rifle." Officers took cover behind their patrol cars and returned fire. Montana was hit during the exchange and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities responded to a call around 6 p.m. local time on the 300 block of Arroyo Drive after receiving reports of an armed man threatening a neighbor.

Montana, an early member of the band, was reportedly "enraged" over debris from a nearby tree, which police said sparked the deadly confrontation, according to the newspaper.

Officers told the station that they saw a man—later confirmed to be Montana—firing a gun at someone inside a house. Police said Montana was then seen moving toward a driveway, where he took cover behind a parked car and some landscaping.

From there, he began shooting at officers using three different weapons. Montana was given first aid but was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Cursed Band

Possessed, a prominent name in the death metal circle with over 195,000 followers on Instagram, is currently on tour promoting their album Revelations of Oblivion, according to their social media. Authorities said that the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, following standard procedures.

Authorities also said that more details — including video and audio recordings from the deadly encounter — will be made available to the public later.

The incident is currently being investigated by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, police told the newspaper.

Montana is the second member of Possessed to be involved in a shooting. In 1989, the band's lead singer, Jeff Becerra, was shot twice during a robbery, an incident that left him paralyzed from the waist down, according to Livewire.