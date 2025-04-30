Missouri Woman Who Fatally Shot Boyfriend After She Found Messages from Him to Other Women, Sentenced

A Missouri woman has been sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend after discovering messages he sent out to other women on his phone.

On Friday, April 25, Madison Rueckert, 23, was sentenced to 35 years in a state correctional facility for the shooting death of Jonathan Miller, 24, in Marshfield, according to online court records.

Rueckert Received 25 Years for the Murder Charge and 10 Years for the Armed Criminal Action Charge

Initially charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, in 2024 Rueckert reached an agreement with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in exchange for a lesser sentence, the online records show.

Rueckert was sentenced to 25 years for the murder charge and 10 years for the armed criminal action charge, which will be served consecutively, according to the online records.

Rueckert Shot Miller While He was Sleeping After Becoming Upset Over the Texts on His Phone

The crime took place on Dec. 31, 2022, when Rueckert, who was 21 at the time, became upset when she found text messages to other women on Miller's phone, police said, Ozarks First reported.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by The Marshfield Mail, she waited for Miller to fall asleep that night before shooting him in the head. After that, she drove to Dallas County, where she spent the night in the woods, according to the statement.

She went to a stranger's house and asked to speak to the police before turning herself in, according to court records obtained by KY3.