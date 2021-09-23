Brian Laundrie Posted Cryptic Messages on Pinterest That Talked About Life, Death and Other World

Brian Laundrie is missing and his girlfriend Gabby Petito has been found dead. To put it in a different way Laundrie is on the run and Petito's death has been ruled homicide. And police is struggling to find the one of now America's most wanted.

In between, has emerged Laundrie's creepy and macabre social media posts including one last month that read, "Don't try to find me. I have finally escaped my 'master's' wicked clutches," according to a report. As police continued to search his home, vehicle and computer, the disturbing messages raises further questions about Laundrie's sudden disappearance and Petito's murder.

Creepy and Haunting Messages

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Laundrie used to post strange, creepy and cryptic messages on Pinterest. Some of the messages and images are quite disturbing. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest in the Long Island native's homicide, appeared to post under the account @blaundrie1197, according to the Sun.

There are several weird images split in folders. These include images of demons, crypt keepers, skeletons and cynical quotes, which also indicate at his fascination with death. Moreover, a folder titled Things To Burn Off includes a picture of tattoo that read: "Do not attempt resuscitation (DNAR)." The writing is in red ink surrounding a picture of a man performing CPR with a red 'X' through it.

"Doctor, I want to die dignifiedly," it also said. The images definitely raise question about Laundrie's mindset.

That said, the Sun reported that the Pinterest account also has albums with a page dedicated to Petito and also his own mother, Roberta.

Indicating His Mindset

The images, quotes and other folders speak a lot about Laundrie, who is still untraceable. Moreover, the obscure images also raise queries if Laundrie was signaling something or trying to give a message. Social media users have been discussing all these new online discoveries. They have even drawn attention to one particular observation where Laundrie apparently pinned a post titled, "The Opposite of Lost."

However, among all the pinned posts the one that baffles the most is one where it's written. "Don't try to find me. I have finally escaped my 'master's' wicked clutches," reads the post with an image of purple and pink clouds that appears to have originated from a missing dog flier in Oregon in 2006, according to the outlet.

Other items Laundrie shared to a folder he called 'My Heart' are just as mystifying, and a photo he reposted of a pillow embroidered with the quote 'sorry for what I said while we were trying to park the camper,' cannot be missed.

Another post in the folder titled "My Heart" contains a quote from the 1999 movie "Fight Club" that reads, "It's only after we've lost everything that we're free to do anything."

The question now many are asking is was Laundrie trying to say something through these posts.