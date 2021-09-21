Mysterious Makeshift Memorial with Stone Cross Spotted at Site Where Gabby Petito's Body Was Found

An area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest where police recovered the remains of what is being believed to be the body of Gabby Petito, 22, was seen decorated with white stones arranged in a cross in what looks like a makeshift memorial. According to the Daily Mail, the makeshift memorial was spotted first on Monday evening at Spread Creek Dispersed Campsite.

It is not known who created this cross but it definitely looks like a makeshift memorial and that too for Petito as her body was recovered not far from that spot. Police found a body of a woman in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday, which they believe to be that of Petito, who was reported missing on September 5.

In Her Memory

The makeshift memorial with stone crosses was first spotted by Daily Mail at the east of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, exactly the same place where police discovered the human remains believed to be that of Petito on Sunday. It is not clear when the cross was created.

A photograph of the makeshift memorial shows large white stones in the form of a cross arranged on a clean bed of sand, with the sun beating on it. Also, there were markings with orange paint on multiple rocks and trees near the cross.

The outlet reported that when it was first spotted, the orange paint on the dead trees was still wet. A pink ribbon was also seen tied to a dead tree near the makeshift cross.

Interestingly, the pink ribbon was the same type found where Petito's transit van was filmed by a YouTuber. According to the outlet, investigators on Sunday had left pink marker tape where the couple's van was seen in a YouTube video and more pink marker tape by the cross. Also red markers were spotted in a large circle around the area where investigators had been working.

Mystery Deepens

Interestingly, a rainbow was earlier spotted in the sky of Wyoming almost exactly at the same place from where Petito's body was recovered. Moreover, the rainbow emerged just minutes after law enforcement officials left the place with Petito's body for autopsy.

And now less than 24 hours after her death, a makeshift memorial has been spotted at the same place where her body was found. That said thousands of people have been mourning the death of Petito including the police departments. It is also quite possible that one of the investigating police officers may have had created the makeshift memorial with stones.

Mystery shrouds the death of Petito with people still looking for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was named a person of interest last week following Petito's disappearance and has since vanished. Forensic experts are now going over Petito's computer hard drive for crucial clues after police in North Port, Florida, got a court warrant to search the device. The computer was with Laundrie when he returned to Florida without Petito on September 1.