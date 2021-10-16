Is Brian Laundrie Hiding in Guatemala Where His Brother-in-Law Was Born? Strange Conspiracy Theory Floats

It has been a month that Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie has been missing and police have so far been unsuccessful in tracing him. While multiple alleged sightings of the fugitive have been reported, police is yet to succeed in tracing him. Internet sleuths are now claiming that Laundrie could be hiding in Guatemala, where his sister Cassie's husband is from.

Social media has so far played a key role in the search of Petito and Laundrie. In fact, it was a social media user who helped police track Petitio's body in Wyoming last month. Besides, Dog the Bounty Hunter has also been aggressively searching for Laundrie and sharing his information about his whereabouts.

Search on for Laundrie

Internet sleuths have come up with numerous theories on where Laundrie could be hiding, with one person now claiming that he may be in Central America. "I just read that Cassie's husband is from Guatemala." read a Facebook post, referring to Brian's sister. "It makes me wonder... could they have ties there with the husband's family and Brian could be there?"

This comes as Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up at Laundrie's sister Cassie's house. He went to Cassie's house and started knocking the door but no one responded. He then started walking back when he told TMZ that he is certain Cassie knows more about Laundrie and his hideout.

The same question is now being asked by many on social media if Cassie knows where her brother is or does she have a role in helping in hide somewhere.

Another user wrote: "I am 50/50 with Cassie to [sic] I wanna believe her but at the same time I don't know what to make of her."

In fact Dog the Bounty Hunter too has been stressing that Cassie might know about Laundrie. According to TMZ, quoting sources, Dog has yet to leave Florida despite injuring his ankle earlier this week and is still working leads.

Wild Theories Doing the Rounds

Laundrie's disappearance has been a topic of discussion on social media with many wild theories floating. Many have been claiming that his parents known about his whereabouts and are helping him hide. So are claiming that the entire family helped him flee.

A user on the subreddit r/Gabby petito has suggested that Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito's death, might have taken a "private charter to Costa Rica."

And now it is being claimed that Cassie and her husband might have helped Laundrie flee to Guatemala, where her husband was born. However, earlier this month, Cassie and her husband confronted a set of protesters outside their home wherein they claimed they didn't have any knowledge of Laundrie's whereabouts.

Meanwhile, theories about Laundrie's whereabouts continue to float. One alleged sighting came in Okaloosa County, Florida when Facebook user Sam Bass shared an image of a man he spotted on one of his trail cams. However, police later said that the information was wrong.

Several campers at Florida's Fort de Soto park where Laundrie stayed with his parents just days before vanishing said they feared he could be hiding in the mangroves.

Other places include Wyoming, where Gabby's remains were found, and the Bahamas.

Despite all the supposed sightings, no sign of Laundrie has been confirmed since his disappearance. He was allegedly last seen by his family on September 14 when he told them he was going for a hike in Carlton Reserve, near Venice, but never returned.