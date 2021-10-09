Does This Drone Footage Show Brian Laundrie Hiding in Garden of His Parents' Home? Bizzare Conspiracy Theory Floats

Police is still frantically looking for Brian Laundrie, three weeks after he vanished and more than two weeks after his girlfriend Gabby Petito's body was recovered in Wyoming. Amid all these the hunt for clues to the sightings and whereabouts of Laundrie took a bizarre turn on Friday, with internet sleuths peddling a conspiracy theory that he might be hiding under a garden in his parents' Florida home.

Many on social media have been claiming that Laundrie might be hiding under a flower bed in the backyard of his parents' home after a drone footage shows his mother and father both tending to the flower bed. It is not clear when the footage was shot.

Is Laundrie at His Home?

On Friday, drone footage of Laundrie's parents' home started doing the rounds on social media. The speculation started soon after that, with internet sleuths claiming that the fugitive might be hiding under a flower bed seen in the drone footage. The footage shows a woman resembling Roberta tending to a flower bed, while her husband stands next to her.

One user, with the handle kmiller480, was among the first to make the claim after growing suspicious. "Chris Laundrie agrees to assist in the search for his son, Brian. Meanwhile Roberta Laundrie is busy as ever in the garden. Has the FBI checked the garden?" the user wrote alongside a clip of the footage.

Social media users grew further suspicious after the footage appeared to show a hand reaching out of the flower bed as Roberta leans over. This made some internet sleuths claim that Laundrie could be hiding in his home only and his parents have been lying to the cops so long.

One TikTok user, charlienovasite, posted a video featuring zoomed-in portions of the drone footage, saying: "There is definitely someone there. You cannot change my mind."

Internet Sleuths Almost Confirm

The conspiracy theory soon spread to Twitter with one user owlisquiet1 sharing the video and writing: "I'm not saying there is anybody under that flower bed, what I am saying is that there is definitely a hand reaching out for something."

While the FBI hasn't said anything about the drone footage, internet sleuths are quite sure about something suspicious about the garden at Laundrie's parents' home. Another sleuth, mamabear_xo, said alongside their TikTok video that "Brian is under the garden bed. Watch him hand his mother something."

The drone appeared on a day Laundrie's father Chris Laundrie joined the cops in the vast Florida reserve to help them in their search for his fugitive son. Although the entire footage is being taken seriously only by the social media users, it might add a new angle to the entire Gabby Petito murder case.

In fact, social media users have played a key role in the entire case so far, including helping cops locate Petito's body. Some social media users even tagged Dog the Bounty Hunter in their videos requesting him to search under the flower bed.

Laundrie has been missing since September 14, according to his parents, and has been the subject of a massive manhunt in Florida ever since.