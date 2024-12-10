Brewing Love: What's Next for Cast Members Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, and Others

Brewing Love will complete its 12-episode run on Tuesday (December 10). The mini-series features Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul in lead roles. Even after the show ends, the fans can watch the actors on TV through their next project.

The onscreen chemistry between Se Jeong and Jong Won as legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju kept the viewers glued to the screens till the end. Se Jeong has already received a proposal to appear in a historical romance drama. Her agency stated that she is positively reviewing it. Jong Won appeared in two K-dramas this year. He might sign in for another project soon.

Do Hyun and Sung Chul won the hearts of millions of K-drama fans worldwide with their heart-fluttering online romance. Do Hyun appeared as Bang A Reum, an ace planning team member. Sung Chul portrayed Oh Chan Hwi, a free-spirited young man and a former special forces soldier. Do Hyun will next appear in an American crime thriller series. Sung Chul may sign in for a new mini-series next year.

Kim Se Jeong - The actress is in talks to appear in a historical romance drama titled The Moon Flows in This River. Her agency, Jellyfish Entertainment, stated that Se Jeong received an offer to star in the mini-series and is positively reviewing it. Stay tuned for updates.

Lee Jong Won - The actor and his agency are tight-lipped about his next project. His fans will have to wait for updates.

Shin Do Hyun - The actress is all set to appear in the second season of The Recruit. The American crime thriller series will return with a new sequel in January. Do Hyun will portray Lee Yoo Jin, a free-spirited young woman. The character has a childhood connection with Owen Hendricks.

Baek Sung Chul - The rookie actor received lots of love from K-drama lovers for his appearance as Chan Hwi in Brewing Love. Though his fans eagerly wait for the details about his next project, there are no updates.

Brewing Love premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 PM KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it.

K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.