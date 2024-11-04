Brewing Love Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Brewing Love, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will premiere on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce Se Jeong as legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Jong Won will appear as brewmaster Yoon Min Ju. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.

Here are the International Air Timings of Brewing Love Episode 1:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Brewing Love episode 1 promotional stills introduce the lead characters. The bold and beautiful Yong Ju stands out in a black outfit. She shows off her charisma by showcasing her busy life as the ace of the Jisang Liquor Busan branch. Meanwhile, Min Ju appears to be a dedicated brewmaster with refined skill. The preview shows Min Ju gradually falling in love with Yong Ju.

"I hope you will look forward to Yong Joo's first meeting with the empathetic Min Joo, which is the first moment when Yong Joo, who is indifferent to herself, learns about herself. I hope this drama provides comfort to many people who cannot take care of themselves. I would appreciate it if those who watch it can enjoy it as much as we did while working together," Sejeong shared.

Jong Won described this mini-series as a romantic comedy with plenty of interesting elements. He said the K-drama explores various themes, like friendship, love, tolerance, and understanding. According to him, the show is like a refreshing beer, as it can lift the spirits of the viewers.