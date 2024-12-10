Brewing Love Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Brewing Love episode 12, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will air on ENA on Tuesday (December 10) at 10:00 pm KST. Legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju might receive shocking news while brewmaster Yoon Min Ju focuses on the production of Together beer. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Brewing Love Episode 12:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Brewing Love episode 12 preview shows Chae Young Ju and Yun Min Ju working on the production of their new product. The onscreen couple enjoys time together while working with the TF members. However, Young Ju might fail to keep her promise to the Busan branch members. The video teases trouble for the sales queen and her friends.

Jong Won described this mini-series as a romantic comedy with interesting elements. He said the K-drama explores various themes, like friendship, love, tolerance, and understanding. According to him, the show is like a refreshing beer as it can lift the viewers' spirits.