Brewing Love Star Kim Se Jeong Shares her Thoughts About Working With Lee Jong Won in ENA Drama

Brewing Love star Kim Se Jeong has shared her thoughts about working with actor Lee Jong Won in the ENA drama. The actress said she was hooked on the co-star from their first meeting because of his charming personality. Se Jeong explained the similarities between Jong Won and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju. According to her, she did not notice much difference between the actor and the male lead in the mini-series.

Se Jeong said Jong Won is a caring person, like Min Ju. She said the actor was like his onscreen character, the way her co-star walks, talks, and interacts with the people on set. Additionally, his knowledge, personality, and charm attracted her to him.

"I was pretty much hooked from the first time we met. Right from the start, I thought, he's Min Ju! The way he talked was like Min Ju. Do you know how you can get drawn into a character when they're charming? That's what happened here. I found Min Ju charming. He was just like that in real life. The more we filmed—the more his knowledge, his personality, and his way of life just seemed like Min Ju's. So, honestly, I was pretty much hooked from the first time we met," Se Jeong said.

Brewing Love

The mini-series premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 PM KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script, and Park Sun Ho directed this romance drama. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the romantic comedy-drama as the supporting cast.

Se Jeong shared her final thoughts about the K-drama on Tuesday (December 10). The actress said she could deeply relate to Yoon Ju. Though she faced several personal challenges while working on this project, it helped her learn to trust herself.

"Yong Ju was a character I could deeply relate to. Watching her grow, find herself, and experience love made me very happy. This project brought many personal challenges, but through those experiences, I learned to trust myself more. I hope viewers of Brewing Love also find their unique colors shining as time passes. Thank you for being part of this journey," she said.