Brewing Love Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Brewing Love episode 3, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will air on ENA on Monday (November 11) at 10:00 pm KST. Episode 3 will feature a change in the relationship between legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.

Here are the International Air Timings of Brewing Love Episode 3:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Brewing Love episode 3 preview features Yong Joo, Min Ju, Bang Ah Reum, and Oh Chan Hwi. The bold and beautiful Yong Ju stands out in a black outfit. She shows off her charisma by showcasing her busy life as the ace of the Jisang Liquor. Meanwhile, Min Ju appears to be a dedicated brewmaster with refined skill. The preview shows Min Ju gradually falling in love with Yong Ju.

"Episode 3 will depict how Yong Joo and Min Joo become a part of each other's daily lives. Please anticipate the heart-fluttering changes that will begin as Yong Joo's sincerity and Min Joo's 'affection meet" the production team shared.

Jong Won described this mini-series as a romantic comedy with many fascinating elements. He said the K-drama explores various themes, like friendship, love, tolerance, and understanding. According to him, the show is like a refreshing beer, as it can lift the spirits of the viewers.