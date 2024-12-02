Brewing Love Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Brewing Love episode 9, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will air on ENA on Monday (December 2) at 10 pm KST. Legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju will enjoy a sunny bike date. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Brewing Love Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Brewing Love episode 9 preview shows Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju enjoying a sunny bike date. The brewmaster stays by the female lead while she struggles after losing her beloved grandmother. He helps her smile and enjoy life carelessly. The producers asked the viewers to watch the mini-series to see if the female lead would define her feelings for Min Ju as love.

"Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju continue to bring each other comfort and joy in their everyday lives, always staying by each other's side. Stay tuned to see if Chae Yong Ju can define her feelings as love and how she will respond to Yoon Min Ju's heart," the production team shared.

Jong Won described this mini-series as a romantic comedy with attractive elements. He said the K-drama explores various themes, like friendship, love, tolerance, and understanding. According to him, the show is like a refreshing beer as it can lift the spirits of the viewers.