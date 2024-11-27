Brewing Love Episode 8 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Brewing Love episode 8, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, aired on ENA on Tuesday (November 26) at 10 pm KST. The chapter followed legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju as they enjoyed their blossoming romance. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love episode 8 featured the demise of a beloved character shortly after Bang A Reum and Oh Chan Hwi officially started dating. The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in episode 7. It featured Young Ju trying to hide her excitement after enjoying her first kiss with Min Ju. She requested him to give her time before they officially start dating.

The male lead decided to spend the night in the mountain because he came prepared with the tend. But the female lead thought it would be weird to spend the night together. She ran towards the village. He followed her. They joined the villagers while they were enjoying a meal together. When Min Ju hinted at his romantic relationship with Young Ju to the villagers, she playfully ignored him.

The Jealous Girlfriend

Young Ju became a jealous girlfriend after Min Ju's ex-girlfriend visited the brewery. Brewing Love episode 8 introduced actress Pyo Ye Jin as Im Joo Hee, Min Ju's ex-girlfriend. She added tension to the relationship between the onscreen couple during her visit to the brewery. Joo Hee shared the good times she enjoyed with Min Ju. Young Ju felt insecure.

The female lead experienced a change in feelings for Min Ju. Min Ju enjoyed watching jealous Young Ju. He asked her out for a date. Young Ju agreed to go out with him as a colleague. Young Ju came all dressed up for their first date. She asked A Reum to help her choose the outfit. The female lead looked pretty in a white dress.

The Sad Demise

The happiness did not last long for Young Ju. She returned home with flowers to tell her grandmother about her first date with the brewmaster. However, the female lead could not find her grandmother at home. Shortly, she received a call from the hospital. The female lead heard about her grandmother's demise. She arranged the funeral and greeted the guests with a smile. Although Young Ju tried to hide her pain from everybody, Min Ju did not let her stay in pain.

Bang A Reum and Oh Chan Hwi Couple

The second leads officially started dating in Brewing Love episode 8. When Chan Hwi heard about A Reum going on a blind date, he could not hold back. He went to the venue. He helped her confidently walk out of the restaurant after she experienced an embarrassing moment. A Reum decided to date Chan Hwi. The couple officially announced their relationship status during the next team meeting.

The next episode of this romantic comedy-drama will focus on Young Ju as she adjusts to her loss. It would be painful for her to live with the memories of her grandmother. Min Ju, the villagers, and her teammates will help her overcome the difficult times. Brewing Love episode 9 could feature a new beginning for the onscreen couple.