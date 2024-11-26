Brewing Love Episode 7 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Brewing Love episode 7, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, aired on ENA on Monday (November 25) at 10 pm KST. It followed by Chae Young Ju, Yoon Min Ju, Bang A Reum, Oh Chan Hwi, and Sim Ra Oh. The teammates faced a new challenge while working together on the latest product. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Chae Young Ju and Yoon Min Ju took their relationship to the next level, while Bang A Reum and Oh Chan Hwi enjoyed a new beginning in Brewing Love episode 7. The chapter began with a heartfelt conversation between the onscreen couple. Min Ju was happy to know that Young Ju was his savior. The brewmaster finally met the person he had been searching for years.

However, Young Ju did not know how to handle the situation. Memories from the painful days began to haunt her. She tried to hide her feelings from the brewmaster. But the brewmaster knew something was wrong. He tried to read her mind. She kept ignoring him. They had a meal together with his family. The female lead parted ways after wishing him good luck.

Love is in the Air

Several days passed. Min Ju could not stop thinking about Young Ju. He kept telling the villagers about her. They were happy to hear him talk and get close to them. Nevertheless, the villagers were worried about the outcome of their romantic feelings for the brewmaster. When Young Ju visited the village to test the first sample of their new beer, the villagers told her everything.

The female lead continued to ignore the brewmaster. Min Ju followed Young Ju to figure out what was disturbing her. When the female lead nearly opened up to the brewmaster, Kang Bum informed her that Shim Ra Oh was in trouble. Ra Oh received a call asking him to rush to the hospital.

The Turning Point

The onscreen couple helped their teammate smoothly handle the challenge. At a young age, Ra Oh needs to take care of the family because his father needs to have emergency surgery. Young Ju and Min Ju guided the young man down the right path. After settling things at the hospital, Min Ju dropped Young Ju at her house. Her grandmother invited the brewmaster for a meal. She was happy to see a man supporting her grandchild.

After the female lead fell asleep, her grandmother told Min Ju everything about the incident troubling Young Ju. She told the brewmaster that her granddaughter blames herself for everything. She feels responsible for her grandmother's health issue. On the night Young Ju saved Min Ju, her grandmother fell sick. The female lead failed to take her grandmother to the hospital because she was busy saving Min Ju's life.

The New Beginning

Min Ju went home after leaving a sorry note for Young Ju. The female lead understood everything. She tried calling the brewmaster, but his phone did not connect. So, she visited the village. The villagers informed her that there had been an accident at the mountain, and a man had been hurt. Young Ju became worried about Min Ju. She went to the mountain in search of him.

Young Ju looked for Min Ju everywhere. When the female lead met the brewmaster, she confronted him. Young Ju requested him not to blame himself. The female lead said she would sort things out and stay by his side. The heartfelt conversation between the onscreen couple started a new relationship.

Bang A Reum - Oh Chan Hwi Romance

A Reum felt comfortable around Chan Hwi and gained new hope while spending time with him. When she was celebrating her birthday with her parents, she saw him enjoying a birthday party with his siblings. The warm atmosphere attracted her. A Reum told Chan Hwi she wanted to know everything about him. Although the couple did not officially start dating, love was in the air for them.