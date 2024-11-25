Brewing Love Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Brewing Love episode 7, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will air on ENA on Monday (November 25) at 10 pm KST. Legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju will enter a new phase in their relationship. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.

Here are the International Air Timings of Brewing Love Episode 7:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Brewing Love episode 7 preview teases a change in the relationship between Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju. It shows the onscreen couple getting closer after spending quality time. According to the production team, an incident from the past will bring Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju closer.

"Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju's relationship is entering a new phase. Despite their fateful past connection, which seemed to promise a smooth romance, an unexpected crisis is on the horizon," the production team shared.

Jong Won described this mini-series as a romantic comedy with plenty of interesting elements. He said the K-drama explores various themes, like friendship, love, tolerance, and understanding. According to him, the show is like a refreshing beer as it can lift the spirits of the viewers.