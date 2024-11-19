Brewing Love Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Brewing Love episode 6, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will air on ENA on Tuesday (November 19) at 10:00 pm KST. A new crisis awaits legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.

Here are the International Air Timings of Brewing Love Episode 6:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Brewing Love episode 6 preview teases a change in the relationship between Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju. It shows the onscreen couple understanding each other well and trying to overcome the crisis together. According to the production team, a new incident will change the relationship between Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju.

"A new crisis awaits Chae Yong Ju and Yoon Min Ju. Watch how these two, who now understand each other well, overcome the crisis. Additionally, a new incident will change their relationship, so stay tuned," the production team shared.

Jong Won described this mini-series as a romantic comedy with plenty of interesting elements. He said the K-drama explores various themes, like friendship, love, tolerance, and understanding. According to him, the show is like a refreshing beer, as it can lift the spirits of the viewers.