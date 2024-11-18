Brewing Love Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Brewing Love episode 5, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will air on ENA on Monday (November 18) at 10:00 pm KST. Legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju will take their relationship to the next level. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.

Here are the International Air Timings of Brewing Love Episode 5:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Brewing Love's episode 5 preview features a heart-fluttering moment between Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju. It shows the brewmaster gently examining the female lead's hands. According to the production team, the onscreen couple will deepen their understanding of each other.

"In episode 5, which will air tonight, Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju deepen their understanding of each other and close the emotional distance between them. Please look forward to seeing if Yun Min Ju can find out why the fluttering feelings have been confusing him," the production team shared.

Jong Won described this mini-series as a romantic comedy with plenty of interesting elements. He said the K-drama explores various themes, like friendship, love, tolerance, and understanding. According to him, the show is like a refreshing beer as it can lift the spirits of the viewers.