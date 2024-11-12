Brewing Love Episode 4: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Brewing Love episode 4, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will air on ENA on Tuesday (November 12) at 10:00 pm KST. Legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju will try to convince the villagers. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.

Here are the International Air Timings of Brewing Love Episode 4:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Brewing Love episode 4 preview features Yong Joo, Min Ju, Bang Ah Reum, and Oh Chan Hwi. The bold and beautiful Yong Ju confidently approaches the villagers. She shows off her charisma by showcasing her busy life as the ace of the Jisang Liquor. Meanwhile, Min Ju appears to be a dedicated brewmaster with refined skill. The preview shows Min Ju gradually falling in love with Yong Ju.

Jong Won described this mini-series as a romantic comedy with plenty of interesting elements. He said the K-drama explores various themes, like friendship, love, tolerance, and understanding. According to him, the show is like a refreshing beer as it can lift the spirits of the viewers.