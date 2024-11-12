Brewing Love Episode 3 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Brewing Love episode 3 aired on ENA on Monday (November 11) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter followed legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju. It featured the blossoming romance between these two characters. There were big revelations about the brewmaster. The episode also introduced a conflict between the two female leads.

The romance drama picked up right from where it left off in episode 2. It began by featuring a meeting between the onscreen couple. Young Ju was quite excited to meet the brewmaster and expressed her happiness when she met him again. However, she decided to observe Min Ju for a while before convincing him to join Jisang Liquor. Young Ju closely watched his every move.

Soon, the female lead finds out that the brewmaster is a warm-hearted person who is thoughtful about his employees. Although the male lead tried to chase the sales girl away, she continued to stick around him. After spending half a day with Young Ju, Min Ju wanted to send her back. He rudely told her to leave him alone, but she did not give up.

The female lead went straight to the village bar and drank beer. When the village head became worried, he contacted Min Ju. The male lead was surprised to see the sales girl sitting drunk inside the bar during the daytime. He took her to the ground where the villagers were preparing an event. Min Joo let her take a rest.

Love is in the Air

Gradually, Min Joo began to develop romantic feelings for Young Ju. He expressed his concerns and stepped in to help her when needed. After watching the onscreen couple, Go Suk Ja and Shim Young Ja decided to help them get close. They created a scenario for Min Joo and Young Ju to spend time together. The two ladies asked to collect a herb from the mountains. They then asked the brewmaster to go to the mountain to search for the sales executive.

Min Joo searched Young Ju everywhere and felt relieved when he met her. The onscreen couple had a found conversation. The female lead informed the brewmaster of her decision to spend the night in the mountain, and he agreed. When Young Joo asked Min Ju why he didn't like her, he opened up about his childhood trauma with her. The male lead told the sales queen that her military boots reminded him of his father. He said his father was in the military. He always wants a strong son. But the brewmaster turned out to be a sensitive person. The female lead consoled him.

Chae Young Joo vs Bang A Reum

Brewing Love episode 3 featured the beginning of a rivalry between Chae Young Joo and Bang A Reum. Both the female leads were determined to convince Min Joo to join the liquor company. Young Joo tried to win the hearts of the villagers with her hard work and sincerity. But A Reum tricked the villagers and turned them against the female lead.

When the onscreen couple returned from the mountain, the entire village turned against Young Joo. They thought she was planning to take away Min Ju from them. The brewmaster stood by her side when he saw her being isolated by the villagers. Is this the beginning of a new journey for the onscreen couple?

Brewing Love, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will return with a new episode on ENA on Tuesday (November 12) at 10:00 pm KST.