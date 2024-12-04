Brewing Love Episode 10 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Brewing Love episode 10 aired on ENA on Tuesday (December 3) at 10 pm KST. The chapter featured the TF team's new product launch. Chae Young Ju, Yoon Min Ju, Bang A Reum, Oh Chan Hwi, and Shim Ra Oh eagerly await the internal test results. The initial reports were good as the executive committee members and the employees gave positive feedback for beer developed by the TF team.

Young Ju and her teammates confidently waited for the approval for the product launch. However, things took an unexpected turn because of the political game played by Yeom Jang Goon and team leader Kim. They manipulated people around them with various tricks. Finding the flaws of this new product and stressing about its impact on the company's finances were some tricks used by Jang Goon.

The final evaluation result of intern testing was not favorable for the TF team. They did not get a good score for the internal testing. Still, the chairman decided to proceed with the testing. He was excited to test the newly developed beer by brewmaster Min Ju. Though the chairman felt the product was good enough to be launched by the company, he could not ignore the internal testing reports.

International Blind Beer competition

Min Ju decided to take another chance. He informed the chairman about the upcoming International Blind Beer competition. The brewmaster asked the chairman if it was okay to participate in this competition. The chairman supported the TF team. Chae Young Ju, Yoon Min Ju, Bang A Reum, Oh Chan Hwi, and Shim Ra Oh immediately started preparing for the international competition.

Meanwhile, Jang Goon did everything to stop the TF team's new product launch. He sent a person to Min Ju's brewery to switch the beers for the competition. At the venue, the TF team desperately waited for the final results. As expected, the beer developed by Min Ju and the team won first prize. The team secured the right to make decisions about the production of this new product.

Oh Chan Hwi-Bang A Reum Romance

The ENA romantic comedy-drama revealed a lot about Oh Chan Hwi while focusing on the TF team's new product launch. The character is popular among the followers of this mini-series because of his fun-loving nature. Unfortunately, Chan Hwi had a dark side, and the viewers saw it only when he shared some details about his painful past with A Reum.

Chan Hwi loved playing with guns in his childhood. He joined the military in hopes of making things smooth. HowweverThings took a turn for the worse after she accidentally killed somebody. Since then, Chan Hwi suffered from Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).