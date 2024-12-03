Brewing Love Episode 10: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Brewing Love episode 10, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, will air on ENA on Tuesday (December 3) at 10 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the product launch of the TF team's new beer. The preview shows legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju desperately waiting for the result. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms, like Genie TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Brewing Love premiered on ENA on Monday (November 4) at 10:00 pm KST. It focuses on the romantic relationship between brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. Lee Jung Shin wrote the script for this romance drama. Park Sun Ho directed it. Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Ha Min Hyuk, Park Ji Ah, Baek Hyun Joo, and Ko Ho Jung will appear in the mini-series as supporting casts.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Brewing Love Episode 10:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Brewing Love episode 10 preview shows Chae Yong Ju, Yun Min Ju, Bang Ah Reum, and Oh Chan Hwi attending an event with other teammates. The TF team desperately waits for the product launch of their newly developed beer. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter will focus on the product launch. They asked the viewers to watch the new episode to see if the TF team would reap the rewards of their hard work.

"The exciting events surrounding the TF team's new product launch will continue to unfold. Please stay tuned to see if the passionate youth at Jisang Brewery will reap the rewards of their hard work. Also, please look forward to the romance between Chae Yong Ju and Yun Min Ju, who have just become a couple," the production team shared.

Jong Won described this mini-series as a romantic comedy with several plot elements. He said the K-drama explores various themes, like friendship, love, tolerance, and understanding. According to him, the show is like a refreshing beer as it can lift viewers' spirits.