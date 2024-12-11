Brewing Love Ending Explained, Episode 12 (Finale) Recap, Review,  and Reactions 

Brewing Love aired its last episode on Tuesday (December 10) at 10:00 PM KST. Chapter 12 featured every character's happiness as they made life-changing decisions. Legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju and brewmaster Yoon Min Ju came out of their comfort zone for a new beginning.

The last episode can be described in two words -- a new beginning and change. Every character experienced a change in their lives. They moved out of their comfort zones to make a difference. Young Ju bid adieu to Jisang Beverage after fulfilling her promise to the Busan branch members. Yoon Min Ju decided to fight his fear of interacting with strangers by taking classes on brewing.

Bang A Reum gave up on her plan to resign after marriage to focus on her career growth. Oh Chan Hwi courageously stepped into his house after several years. Kang Bum bravely let go of his feelings for Young Ju. Shim Ra Oh worked harder to get promoted. Go Suk Ja and Shim Young Ja announced self-retirement. Mr. Kim, Zhu Yen, and the village chief submitted their candidature for the next election. Yoon Chang Suk began showcasing his soft side to the children.

Brewing Love Ending Explained

The mini-series featured a happy ending for every character, including the antagonist. Young Ju, who had no life outside Jisang Beverage, decided to do something new. She submitted her resignation and walked out with a smile. It was one of the most difficult decisions she made.

Though the female lead pretended to be strong, she struggled to hold back her tears while with her lover. Her decision to submit the resignation letter boosted her confidence.

Young Ju became her boss with all the support from Min Ju. She started a small liquor business. The female lead's marketing skills came in handy in the new journey. She received help from Min Ju. Young Ju's former colleagues Kang Bum, Chan Hwi, A Reum, and Ra Oh encouraged her to try something.

A New Beginning

The brewmaster, who never felt comfortable around strangers, began taking classes in the brewery. He selected a few candidates and taught them the beer-making process. His lover encouraged him when he took bold steps in life.

A Reum continued to work at Jisang Beverage even after officially announcing her marriage to Chan Hwi. She decided to continue focussing on her career and aimed at becoming the youngest manager. Her boyfriend, Chan Hwi, went back home after several years. Though he had his step of concern, the former special forces soldier did not step back.

Kang Bum confessed his feelings for the female lead and moved on. He rejoined the Busan branch and became the team leader. Ra Oh worked hard and focused on his career. He came to the office early and learned new things. Suk Ja and Young Ja announced their early retirement and went on a world tour. Chang Suk started spending time with his children.