Brewing Love Episode 11 Recap, Review, and Reactions 

Brewing Love episode 11, starring Kim Se Jeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, aired on ENA on Monday (December 9) at 10 pm KST. The chapter featured trouble for brewmaster Yoon Min Ju and legendary sales queen Chae Young Ju. A difference in opinion about the release of their newly launched product due to taste inconsistency created a rift between the onscreen couple.

Young Ju and Min Ju felt the pain of separation when they decided to take a break from their romantic journey. Although it was uneasy for the onscreen couple to stay apart, they endured the pain to build a bond. The brewmaster and his girlfriend decided to take time off to cool down. The strategy brought them closer.

However, legendary sales queen Young Ju and brewmaster Min Ju went through an emotional rollercoaster in Brewing Love episode 11. The onscreen couple faced a challenge after the female lead received a call from the factory. The TF team was eagerly waiting for the release of their new product to the shops when Young Ju received the call. The factory owner informed Young Ju that they could not release the first batch on time. She decided to visit the factory in person to get clarification.

The Argument

Young Ju met Min Ju on her way. He told her about taste inconsistency and his plans to hold the product release. The onscreen couple had a heated argument about it. Min Ju believed that quality is vital to running a successful business. He wanted to discard the first batch of beer and start the production of the second batch from scratch.

But Young Ju tried to convince him. She stressed the importance of meeting the deadline to earn the customers' trust. The onscreen couple argued about it again and again until the brewmaster decided to give up. Young Ju did not want to see her lover in pain, so she tried to convince her manager. Since he disagreed with the plan of postponing the product release, the first batch hit the shelf on time.

The Consequences

Young Ju felt guilty about disappointing Min Ju. She struggled to face him. He understood her feelings. The brewmaster tried to comfort his lover. But his efforts went in vain. Young Ju wanted her boyfriend to open up and share his feelings with her. She maintained a distance from him in hopes of getting her happy ending. The team leader did not contact her lover until she heard about his ill health from the village ladies.

Young Ju went to the village to check on her boyfriend. She confronted him about hiding things from her. He explained to her how difficult it is to open up because he can't see her in pain. Unfortunately, the brewmaster's explanation did not convince his lover. She suggested a break. Min Ju agreed. The onscreen couple took a small break from their relationship. Min Ju and Young Ju reunited after the couple received customer feedback from the first batch.

The Feedback

When the first batch of Together reached shops, it initially received rave reviews. Gradually, customers started complaining about taste inconsistency. Soon, an article highlighting the defects of Together beer went viral online. An executive member called an emergency meeting, asking the team to find a solution urgently. TF team members started working together on the issue.

Min Ju, Oh Chan Hwi, and Bang A Reum started investigating the source of the controversial article. When they confronted team leader Kim, he hinted at Yeom Jang Goon's involvement. A Reum hacked the manager's computer and gathered evidence. She submitted the document to the executive member, who asked Jang Goon to resign.

Though Jang Goon tried to defend himself, it did not help. The manager took his anger on Min Ju, which helped the brewmaster to understand the manager. Min Ju briefly chatted with Jang Goon and helped him understand why he hit rock bottom. The manager reflected on his mistake before submitting his resignation letter.