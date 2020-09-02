Breonna Taylor's former boyfriend was offered a plea deal by prosecutors forcing him to implicate Taylor in criminal activity five months after the 26-year-old EMT was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Kentucky, while executing a no-knock search warrant.

Jamarcus Glover, the focus of the police raid, in which officers killed Taylor, was offered a plea bargain in July if he would say that Taylor was a member of his "organized crime syndicate."

Plea Deal in Exchange for Reduced Sentence

Sam Aguiar, the lawyer representing Taylor's family, took to Facebook to share images of the plea deal that was offered to Glover, requiring him to acknowledge that over a period of time through April 22 he and several "co-defendants," including Taylor, engaged in organized crime by trafficking large amounts of drugs "into the Louisville community."

Glover, a convicted felon with a history of drug trafficking, turned down the plea offer from Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine. Glover is facing a possible 10-year prison sentence on charges of criminal syndication, drug trafficking and gun charges. Had he taken the plea bargain, he could have been released on probation instead of serving prison time - a decision that would have been taken by the sentencing judge.

"This goes to show how desperate Tom Wine is to justify the wrongful search of Breonna Taylor's home, her killing and arrest of Kenneth Walker," Aguiar noted in his Facebook post.

Wine Claims Document Was Only a 'Draft'

In response to the allegations, Wine said that the document was a "draft that was part of pre-indictment plea negotiations."

"Those drafts (posted by Aguiar) were never part of the court record and are not court documents," Wine said, before adding that Taylor's name had been removed "out of respect for Ms Taylor."

However, even though Taylor's name was removed as a "co-defendant" from the plea deal, Glover was still required to acknowledge that he and other co-defendants used Taylor's apartment to store "proceeds from the trafficking operation" and she handled "all his money."

Taylor was fatally shot March 13 in her home by police serving a narcotics search warrant as part of a wide-ranging police operation targeting Glover. Glover and others were arrested on drug trafficking charges the night Taylor was shot.

Taylor's shooting sparked months of protests in Louisville by activists who along with celebrities and athletes have called for the officers to be charged in her death.