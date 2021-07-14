Bombshell OnlfyFans Model Demi Rose Stuns Fans Once Again in Risque Monokini

British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby's racy Instagram snap in a risque monokini has left little to the imagination of her fans. The Instagram model turned OnlyFans stripper posted a sexy photo of herself wearing a colorful outfit flaunting her insane curves only to leave her fans wanting more on the social media platform.

Rose, who recently became an adult star for the X-rated OnlyFans, garnered much attention for her racy update on the photo-sharing platform.

Rose's sexy photo update racked up over 577,750 likes and views so far. The picture captured in Ibiza, Spain, was captioned: "Took a trip through space just to clear my mind " Rose's tiny outfit that barely left her body fully covered was from @prettylittlething.

Not just this, the Birmingham-born OnlyFans stripper uploaded a very busty display on her IG story as she squeezed her assets into a tiny grey criss-cross bikini swimsuit for another sexy snap lately. In the eye-popping picture, the bombshell is seen posing for a mirror selfie with her hand touching her head.

Model Demi Rose, 26, looked sensational in the photo where she donned the skimpy prettylittlething ensemble, raising temperatures on the internet. The ex-girlfriend of rapper Tyga has been making heads turn with not just her Instagram posts but her exclusive content on OnlyFans as well.

Last week, Rose wowed fans in her birthday suit as she posed naked for a slew of risque snaps wearing only a pair of pink trainers. Rose allowed her sexy outfit to do the talking and wore light make-up to look fresh for the photo.

Her sexy photos and videos for fans on the subscription-based platform have grabbed much attention from adult content followers worldwide.

The diva, who is known for having a Kim Kardashian-like figure, is making millions by selling nude photos and X-rated videos through the OnlyFans, which grabbed the spotlight during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Demi Rose followed in the footsteps of celebrities such as former Disney star Bella Thorne, rapper Cardi B, Rose's ex-boyfriend Tyga, who have joined the adult site to earn millions. Bhad Bhabie also made a mark with her debut as a stripper for OnlyFans this year.

Meanwhile, Rose, who rose to fame for modeling and doing hot photoshoots for popular brands such as #prettylittlething, has a whopping 16.9 million followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Rose, who rose to fame for modeling and doing hot photoshoots for popular brands such as #prettylittlething, has a whopping 16.9 million followers on Instagram.