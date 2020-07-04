The Civil Police of Brazil has launched an investigation after video footage of individuals having group sex on board a speedboat on Lake Paranoa, an artificial lake located in Brasília, the capital of Brazil, went viral.

The incident came to the police's attention after a video clip of the couples engaging in sexual acts on the vessel was widely circulated on social media. Although the individuals have not yet been identified a group of five people, including both men and women, were apparently involved in the activity.

The clip of the obscene act, which appears to have been recorded by an eyewitness from the edge of the water body, shows the couples engaging in sexual intercourse and oral sex on a speedboat anchored in the lake leaving little to the imagination. The video spread like wildfire on the internet and Whatsapp groups under the nickname "Barco do Amor," which translates to "Boat of Love.

Committing Obscene Acts in Public

Having sex outdoors or engaging in an obscene act in a public place is a criminal offense, according to article 233 of the Brazilian Penal Code, and if the individuals involved are found guilty of the offense, they could be looking at a penalty of three months to one year in prison or a fine.

Violation of Mandatory Face Mask Order

According to a local news outlet, the participants of the orgy will also face a second charge - failure to wear a protective covering of face mask in a public place or failure to comply with social distancing measures. These charges, which are applicable as the video appears to have been shot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, carries a fine of $2,000.

The Brazilian government has mandated the use of protective masks in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, which has infected more than 1.5 million people and claimed 63,250 lives in Brazil. The Latin American country is the world's second-hardest hit nation by COVID-19 after the United States.