Brazilian Woman Who Killed Pregnant Friend After Faking Baby Shower, Stole Baby from Womb, Sentenced to 57 Years in Prison

A Brazilian woman who stole the unborn baby of her friend's womb after killing her with a brick and cutting her open has been sentenced to 57 years in prison.

Rozalba Maria Grime, 27, was found guilty of aggravated murder, attempted murder of a baby, concealment of a corpse, obstruction of justice, abduction of a minor and denying the rights of a newborn.

Grime Lured Her 36-Week Pregnant Friend to a Fake Baby Shower

Grime lured Flavia Godinho Mafra, a 24-year-old teacher, on Aug. 27, 2020, to an old pottery site in the town of Canelinha, for a fake baby shower and then struck her several times on the head with a brick, killing her.

Grime then used a utility knife to slice open the belly of Mafra, who was 36 weeks pregnany, and pull out the baby. She then hid the mom-to-be in a kiln, where she died of a haemorrhage.

Grime Went to a Hospital, Told Staff She Had Just Given Birth

After committing the heinous crime, Grime went to a hospital with her partner, who believed she was pregnant. She told the hospital staff that she had just given birth but they grew suspicious of her story and alerted the police. Her partner, who was considered a suspect, was acquitted of any involvement on July 27 after the prosecutor concluded that he genuinely believed Grime was pregnant.

During her trial, it was revealed that the crime was pre-meditated and Grime had researched how to remove the unborn child from the woman's womb as well as how to simulate the symptoms of pregnancy and childbirth.

In a similar incident that took place last year, a 22-year-old pregnant woman from Texas and her unborn child were killed after a close friend killed her at her home and forcibly cut the foetus out of her womb. As previously reported, the friend then and claimed she gave birth to the baby on the side of the road before they were transported to hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead and doctors determined she had not given birth to the child.

